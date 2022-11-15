Missing man last seen at Avon hotel over a week ago

John Waldrup's family believes he may need medical attention because he is missing some of his medication.

AVON, Ind. — Police are asking for help finding for a man who was last seen over a week ago.

Avon police said 57-year-old John Waldrup was last seen and talked to on Monday, Nov. 7 when he was dropped off at the Avon Fairfield Inn Hotel.

Waldrup is described as 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 220 pounds.

Hotel staff told police that Waldrup checked out of the hotel Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Waldrup's family believes he may need medical attention because he is missing some of his medication.

Anyone with information about Waldrup's whereabouts is asked to contact the Hendricks County Communications Center immediately at 317-839-8700.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.