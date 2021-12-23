Police ask for help finding 12-year-old Logansport girl

The Cass County Sheriff's Department said Madisyn Merrill was last seen Thursday, Dec. 23 at 3:32 a.m. Officials said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

LOGANSPORT, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 12-year-old girl from Logansport.

The Cass County Sheriff's Department said Madisyn Merrill was last seen Thursday, Dec. 23 at 3:32 a.m.

Merrill is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and light-colored tennis shoes.

Officials said Merrill is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Merrill's whereabouts is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

Logansport is roughly 80 miles north of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.