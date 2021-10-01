Kosciusko County man found safe

Donald Eugene Barley has been missing since early September.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE: Kosciusko County Sheriff Christopher Francis said Donald Barley was found safe Friday afternoon.

_____________________________________________________

The Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who has not been seen since early September.

Donald Eugene Barley was last seen at his home in Cromwell, Indiana. He is 51 years old. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Barley is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact Sgt. Christopher Francis at 574-267-5667.