MISSING KIDS: IMPD searching for 2 children last seen at south Indianapolis playground

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two children who were last seen at a playground on the south side of Indianapolis.

According to an alert from IMPD, 6-year-old Harper Samples and 5-year-old Benjamin Samples were last seen near the 3200 block of Laurel Street, near Madison and Epler avenues, on Oct. 4. Police did not specify what time the children were last seen at the playground.

Harper is 3 feet, 6 inches tall and average weight with brown hair and eyes and was wearing a black shirt, gray leggings, white and orange Crocs and a black jacket. Benjamin is three feet tall, also of average weight, with brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he was wearing a Marvel t-shirt, gray sweatpants and black Nikes with a red sole and swoosh logo.

Anyone who locates the missing children is urged to call 911 immediately. If you have information about their location, call 911 or the IMPD Missing Persons unit at 317-327-6160. You may also call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.