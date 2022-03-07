Missing Indiana woman found after missing for a month

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman missing since Feb. 1 has been found safe, according to her family.
Paris Williamson, 33, had last been seen in Shelbyville. Her family reported her missing on Friday, Feb. 4 after getting a call from her job, saying she had not shown up for work all week.
IMPD had asked for the public's help in locating Williamson on Feb. 9.
Monday, Williamson's family said she had been found safe. In a social media post, her sister thanked everyone who had shared her photo, searched for her and prayed for the family.