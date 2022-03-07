Missing Indiana woman found after missing for a month

Paris Williamson had last been seen in Shelbyville on Feb. 1.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman missing since Feb. 1 has been found safe, according to her family.

Paris Williamson, 33, had last been seen in Shelbyville. Her family reported her missing on Friday, Feb. 4 after getting a call from her job, saying she had not shown up for work all week.

IMPD had asked for the public's help in locating Williamson on Feb. 9.