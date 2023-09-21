Silver Alert declared for missing woman who has dementia

Police said 68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd was last seen Thursday driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck near East 46th Street and Millersville Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen Thursday on the city's northeast side.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for 68-year-old Kimberly Dupee-Boyd, who was was last seen Sept. 21 driving a black 2003 Chevrolet pickup truck near East 46th Street and Millersville Road.

Dupee-Boyd is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 162 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Family members told police Dupee-Boyd has been diagnosed with dementia and might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.