Mom pleads for help finding missing 17-year-old daughter

Shariah Williams has not been seen since Feb. 23, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is begging for help finding her daughter, a 17-year-old North Central High School student, who hasn't been seen in nearly two weeks.

Lisha Hallowell hasn't seen or heard from her daughter, Shariah Williams, since Feb. 23.

Williams is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. The last time she was seen, she was wearing a black sweatshirt and black bell bottom pants.

Hallowell reported Williams' disappearance to IMPD, but said the department has not been proactive about finding her.

On March 2, IMPD told 13News Williams was listed as a runaway and said the detective assigned to her case "has been communicating with the mother."

Hallowell said despite multiple attempts to contact him, she hasn't heard from the detective since March 2.

Hallowell said her daughter would not just run away, and told 13News she has reason to believe Williams is in danger. She said she hired a private investigator to help find her daughter, and has tried to share findings with IMPD, but the detective on her case still has not returned her calls.

"They keep pushing a runaway narrative," Hallowell said on her Facebook page. "SHE IS MISSING. My child doesn't just not come home."

🚨🚨🚨My 17 year old Daughter is Missing and considered to be in danger. They keep pushing a runaway narrative. SHE IS... Posted by Lisha Hollowell on Tuesday, March 7, 2023

13News reached out to IMPD on March 7, asking for any updates in Williams' case and if the detective assigned to it had spoken to Hallowell since March 2. The department did not say whether the detective had spoken to Hallowell since then, and said Williams is still listed as a runaway. No other details were shared.