Missing Indianapolis man last seen on city's west side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help finding a 64-year-old man who was last seen on the city's west side.

According to IMPD, Robert Lee Ward Jr. told his family he was in the downtown Indianapolis area May 10, but they have not heard from him since. He was last seen in the 1000 block of Groff Avenue, near 10th Street and North Tibbs Avenue.

Ward is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gold T-shirt, a black winter coat, dark blue jogging pants and black tennis shoes. Police said Ward could be carrying a heavy plastic shopping bag with clothes inside.

Anyone with information on Ward's whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.