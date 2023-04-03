IMPD asks for help finding 60-year-old man with dementia

Police said 60-year-old George Lewis went missing Thursday, March 2 in the 1600 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 16th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 60-year-old man who was last seen on the city's east side.

Police said 60-year-old George Lewis went missing Thursday, March 2 in the 1600 block of North Shadeland Avenue, near East 16th Street.

Lewis is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds, is bald and has hazel eyes. Police did not give a description of the clothes he was last seen wearing.

According to police, Lewis has dementia and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.