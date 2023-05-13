Missing 60-year-old man last seen on Indy's east side

Police said 60-year-old Paul Harlan was last seen Wednesday, May 5 in the 4500 block of East Washington Street, near Emerson Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a man who was last seen on the city's east side.

Harlan is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

Police said Harlan has been diagnosed with several medical conditions and might need medical attention.

According to police, Harlan may be lost and not know how to return home on his own.

Anyone with information on Harlan's whereabouts is asked to call 911, IMPD Missing Persons Det. J. Burton at 317-327-6160, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.