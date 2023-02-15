Missing Indianapolis man last seen in Geist area

Police said George Littrell was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 15 around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive, near Fall Creek Road and East 86th Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding an 82-year-old man who was last seen in the Geist area.

Police said George Littrell was last seen Wednesday, Feb. 15 around 1 a.m. in the 9000 block of Nautical Watch Drive, near Fall Creek Road and East 86th Street.

Littrell is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown or tan cap, black jacket and dark blue jeans.