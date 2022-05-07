IMPD asks for help finding 65-year-old man last seen on city's near west side

John Helton was last seen Monday, July 4 after watching fireworks in the 1300 block of North Tibbs Avenue, near West 16th Street, on the city's near west side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old man.

According to police, John Helton was last seen Monday, July 4 after watching fireworks in the 1300 block of North Tibbs Avenue, near West 16th Street, on the city's near west side.

Family members said Helton is unfamiliar with the area and suffers from dementia and schizophrenia. Helton's family also said he is bipolar, diabetic and has COPD. Helton is supposed to be on oxygen and may be in need of medical care.

Helton is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, pants, white sneakers and a baseball cap.

Family members said Helton is known to be aggressive, so if you see him, do not approach him. Instead, call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.