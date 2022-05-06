IMPD looking for missing 14-year-old girl last seen on city's east side

Zirena Bryant was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of North Webster Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on the city's east side.

Police said Zirena Bryant was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of North Webster Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

Bryant is 5 feet tall, weighs 187 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police did not share a clothing description.

According to IMPD, detectives have reason to believe Bryant may be in danger.

Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to call 911, IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.