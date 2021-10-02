IMPD searching for 10-year-old boy missing from north side of Indianapolis

Christian Brown was last seen around 5:30 p.m. in the Chelsea Village Apartments.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Police say Christian Brown was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 in the 1900 block of Norcross Court. That is in the Chelsea Village Apartments near I-465 and Township Line Road on the north side of Indianapolis.

Brown is described as 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighing 115 pounds and was believed to be wearing a blue coat and black Nike shoes.