Fishers Police searching for runaway teens

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two runaway teens.
According to police, Ashley Garcia and Leonardo Martinez ran away from their respective homes during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15.
Police believe that Garcia and Martinez are together.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282 or Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3313.
