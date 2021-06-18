Fishers Police searching for runaway teens

According to police, Ashley Garcia and Leonardo Martinez ran away from their respective homes during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15.

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two runaway teens.

Police believe that Garcia and Martinez are together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282 or Detective LaShawn Tyler at 317-595-3313.