Silver Alert issued for northwestern Indiana man

DYER, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 60-year-old man from Dyer, Indiana.
The Dyer Police Department said Gregory Hetrick was last seen Wednesday, July 14 at 10 a.m.
Hetrick is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat and blue robe over a gray shirt and black shorts, and he was using his walker.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on Hetrick's whereabouts is asked to call the the Dyer Police Department at 219-660-0000 or 911.
Dyer is roughly 150 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.
