Danville police searching for missing woman

DANVILLE, Ind. — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 36-year-old woman.
Bethany Dove Hamblen was last heard from March 29. She may have been traveling to Tampa, Florida, with an unknown person. She has not been seen or heard from since, and there are no details on the description of the vehicle she was in.
Hamblen is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about Hamblen's location should call the department's anonymous tip line at 317-745-3001 and reference case HP220002410.