Statewide Silver Alert issued for 31-year-old man last seen in Avon

AVON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 31-year-old man from Avon.

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department said Rod Michael Hopkins was last seen in Avon on Thursday, July 21 at 1 a.m.

Hopkins is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 297 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black shorts, and black and red Air Jordan shoes.

Deputies said Hopkins is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hopkins' whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.