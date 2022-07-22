Statewide Silver Alert issued for teen last seen in Anderson

The Anderson Police Department said Henry Ingram was last seen Friday, July 22 at 10:25 a.m.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old from Anderson.

Ingram is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Deputies said Ingram is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Ingram's whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.