Silver Alert issued for missing 80-year-old woman from Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman missing from Fishers.

The Fishers Police Department said Linda Riebe was last seen Sunday, Jan. 9 around 9:30 a.m.

Riebe is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. She drives a maroon 2016 Toyota Avalon with an Indiana license plate NY6772.

Police said Riebe is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Riebe's whereabouts is asked to call the Fishers Police Department at 317-773-1282 or 911.

Amber Alerts vs. Silver Alerts: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.