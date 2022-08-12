Silver Alert issued for missing 74-year-old southern Indiana man

The Perry County Sheriff's Department said Kenneth Davenport was last seen in English, Indiana, Thursday, Aug. 11 shortly after 8:45 p.m.

ENGLISH, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 74-year-old man from southern Indiana.

Davenport is described as 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 225 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado with an Indiana license plate number FL228Z.

Deputies said Davenport is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Davenport's whereabouts is asked to call the Perry County Sheriff’s Department at 812-547-2441 or 911.

English, Indiana, is roughly 115 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.