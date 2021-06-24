IMPD asks for help finding missing 72-year-old man

Wilmer Cole Sr. was last seen Thursday, June 23 around 8 a.m. walking in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near North College Avenue, on the city's near north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 72-year-old man.

Wilmer Cole Sr. was last seen Thursday, June 23 around 8 a.m. walking in the 700 block of East 30th Street, near North College Avenue, on the city's near north side.

Cole is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Detectives believe Cole may not be aware of his surroundings and suffers from dementia and other health issues.

Anyone with information on Cole's whereabouts is asked to call 911, IMPD Missing Person detectives at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.