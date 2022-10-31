Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old woman in southern Indiana

Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 65-year-old woman from southern Indiana.

The Floyd County Sheriff's Department said Diana Szostecki was last seen Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6:15 p.m. in Floyds Knobs, Indiana.

Szostecki is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. Deputies did not give a description of the clothes she was last seen wearing.

Deputies said Szostecki is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Szostecki's whereabouts is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department at 812-948-5400 or 911.

Floyds Knobs is roughly 115 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.