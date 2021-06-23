Statewide Silver Alert issued for 37-year-old northeastern Indiana man

Jeffery Chesak was last seen in Ossian, Indiana, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

OSSIAN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 37-year-old man from northeastern Indiana.

The Decatur Police Department said Jeffery Chesak was last seen in Ossian, Indiana, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at 8:30 p.m.

Chesak is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 144 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen driving a dark blue 2014 Subaru Forrester with an Indiana license plate of BEF423.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Chesak's whereabouts is asked to call the Decatur Police Department at 260-724-5345 or 911.

Ossian is roughly 115 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.