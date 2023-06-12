IMPD asks for help finding 2-year-old boy believed to be with non-custodial parent

Police said 2-year-old Nyeir Vance and 22-year-old Naje Jackson were last seen Sunday, June 11 around 9 p.m. on the city's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding a 2-year-old who is believed to be with his non-custodial mother.

Police said 2-year-old Nyeir Vance and 22-year-old Naje Jackson were last seen Sunday, June 11 around 9 p.m. in the 3000 block of North Colorado Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, on the city's east side.

Vance is described as 2 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was not provided.

Jackson was last seen wearing a red basketball shirt, black sweatpants, and black and white shoes. A physical description was not provided, but she may be driving a blue Chrysler 200 with an unknown license plate number.

According to police, Jackson no longer has custody of Vance through a court order.

Anyone with information their whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.