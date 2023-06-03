IMPD asks for help finding missing 19-year-old on city's northeast side

Police said Katherine McCrory was last seen Friday, June 2 in the 7600 block of William Penn Place, near East 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons Detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a 19-year-old on the city's northeast side.

Police said Katherine McCrory was last seen Friday, June 2 in the 7600 block of William Penn Place, near East 82nd Street and Fall Creek Road.

McCrory is described as 5 feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes. No clothing description was given.

According to police, McCrory might be in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911, the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.