Silver Alert issued for missing 18-year-old from Lawrence

Gabriel Lamar Hughes was last seen Friday, June 18 around 3 a.m.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 18-year-old from Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department said Gabriel Lamar Hughes was last seen Friday, June 18 around 3 a.m.

Hughes is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and argyle pants.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Hughes' whereabouts is asked to call the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

Lawrence is roughly 11 miles southeast of downtown Indianapolis.