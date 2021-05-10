Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old Greenwood girl

Alyssa Pickett was last seen Monday, May 10 around 8 a.m. and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 16-year-old Greenwood girl.

The Greenwood Police Department said Alyssa Pickett was last seen Monday, May 10 around 8 a.m.

Pickett is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Pickett's whereabouts is asked to call the Greenwood Police Department at 317-346-6336 or 911.

Greenwood is roughly 10 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.