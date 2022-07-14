Hendricks County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old

Deputies said David Burgess was reported missing Tuesday, July 12 after leaving his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South, near U.S. 40, in Coatesville.

COATESVILLE, Ind. — Hendricks County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.

According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, David Burgess was reported missing Tuesday, July 12 after leaving his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South, near U.S. 40, in Coatesville. Deputies said Burgess left on his black mountain-style bicycle around 2:40 p.m.

According to deputies, Burgess previously road his bike to Danville and Pittsboro, and might be carrying a tent.

Anyone with information on Burgess' whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317-839-8700 and reference case number HP22-5315.

Coatesville is roughly 35 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.

In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.