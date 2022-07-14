Hendricks County deputies looking for missing 16-year-old

COATESVILLE, Ind. — Hendricks County deputies are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old.
According to the Hendricks County Sheriff's Office, David Burgess was reported missing Tuesday, July 12 after leaving his home in the 5000 block of County Road 600 South, near U.S. 40, in Coatesville. Deputies said Burgess left on his black mountain-style bicycle around 2:40 p.m.
According to deputies, Burgess previously road his bike to Danville and Pittsboro, and might be carrying a tent.
Anyone with information on Burgess' whereabouts is asked to call the Hendricks County Dispatch Center at 317-839-8700 and reference case number HP22-5315.
Coatesville is roughly 35 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.
Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?
There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.
Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.
Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.
In both situations, these alerts must be issued by police.
What other people are reading:
- Family of man, children found dead frustrated with IMPD investigation
- 'It is a life-threatening diagnosis' | Indiana doctors worry about ectopic pregnancies if lawmakers ban abortions
- Co-worker starts GoFundMe to send body of delivery worker back home after deadly Greenwood crash
- USPS, Indianapolis man working to find mother’s ashes lost in the mail
- Columbus man charged in rape of 10-year-old girl who traveled to Indiana for abortion
- Lawrence first responders have active shooter training, form 'rescue task force'
- Injured Trafalgar officer thanks community for support in letter
- Learning how the food you eat may impact your health