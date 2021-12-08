Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old Indianapolis teen

IMPD said Cabrini Stott was last seen Monday, Dec. 6 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Village Plaza South Drive on the city's east side.

INDIANAPOLIS — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis.

IMPD said Cabrini Stott was last seen Monday, Dec. 6 shortly after 2 a.m. in the 5800 block of Village Plaza South Drive on the city's east side, near 16th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

She is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. According to a flyer shared on social media, she was last seen with black and brown braids with a fade in the back of her head.

Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Anyone with information on Stott's whereabouts is asked to call IMPD at 317-327-6541 or 911.