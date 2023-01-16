Minor killed, another injured in Randolph County crash

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Sunday near the town of Lynn.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. — One minor was killed and another was injured in a crash in Randolph County Sunday, officials said.

Around 3:45 p.m., the Randolph County E911 Center received a report of a single car crash on Boundary Pike, south of Highway 36 near the town of Lynn.

The Lynn Police Department, Lynn Fire Department, Randolph County EMS, Randolph County Coroner and Randolph County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene.

Preliminary information leads investigators to believe a black 1998 Chevy SUV was southbound on Boundary Pike when it went off the west side of the road, came back onto the road, then left the west side of the road again.

The driver overcorrected, causing the car to spin and then roll before coming to a stop in the field on the east side of the road, the Randolph County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

One juvenile female was transported to Reid Hospital. Her condition was not released.

Another juvenile female was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's department said.