Ministry collects toys for dozens of Indy families

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 200 Indianapolis children will certainly be having a Christmas thanks to a big toy drive on the city’s east side.

Good News Ministries collected around 2,000 toys to deliver Tuesday. Donations came from their community and Toys for Tots.

"It’s been a rough year for a lot of people. It's a good really good feeling for me and our children and our staff,” Anthony Rivera said. “We want people to know that there is hope.”

Organizers said despite the pandemic this was their most successful year collecting toys for families that might otherwise not know what Christmas would look like.