Millions take holiday flights despite CDC warning

At Indianapolis International Airport Wednesday, it was less busy compared to years past, but by no means was it empty.

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the pleas from public health officials, millions of Americans went on with their plans to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the Transportation Safety Administration, this week has seen more travelers pass through since the pandemic began.

Nearly five million passengers have been screened since Friday.

Last week officials with the CDC urged people to not travel this Thanksgiving in the wake of mounting coronavirus cases.

Travelers we talked with said they have considered the risk but feel safe.

“At my age, it’s not about me it’s about my grandparents and they won’t be at Thanksgiving,” said Connor Hennessy, who was headed to Baltimore to spend Thanksgiving with his uncle.

“You hate to hear it and you know it’s touched so many people, but you just got to keep living,” Karen Turner said.

Still, most people said while they were celebrating Thanksgiving, this year it will look a lot different.

“Normally we have 20 or 25 people, but this year it will be 10… if that,” Turner said.