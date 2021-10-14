Volunteers work to pack meals for hungry Hoosiers

In Indiana, one in five children and their families are food insecure.

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 3,000 volunteers are trying to pack 1 million meals to fight food insecurity in central Indiana as part of the 11th annual Million Meal Marathon.

The volunteers filled the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Thursday to kick off the five-week event. They packed easy-to-make meals like macaroni and cheese that can be made with just water and access to a stove top or microwave. The dinners feed four people.

All the packed meals are then distributed to Indiana food banks. For the Crooked Creek Food Pantry, each meal makes a difference.

"Our pantry is now serving around 2,400 families a month," said Steve Claffey. "You couldn't do it without organizations like Million Meals giving us food to distribute. that's basic nutrition, which keeps bellies full."

In Indiana, one in five children and their families are food insecure, meaning they don't have consistent access to food to support an active, healthy lifestyle.