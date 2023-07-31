Pence to speak at Indiana State Fair on Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a visit to the fair.
Pence will speak at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, the 2024 presidential candidate will deliver remarks on the economy, a week after Pence released his economic plan.
The speech will take place at the Pioneer Farm Building in Pioneer Village on the north side of the fairgrounds.
Pence announced his intention to run for president in June.
Pence served four years as Indiana governor before serving as vice president under former President Donald Trump.