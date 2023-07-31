Pence to speak at Indiana State Fair on Wednesday

The speech will take place at the Pioneer Farm Building in Pioneer Village on the north side of the fairgrounds.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Vice President Mike Pence is making a visit to the fair.

Pence will speak at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Indiana State Fair. According to a news release, the 2024 presidential candidate will deliver remarks on the economy, a week after Pence released his economic plan.

Pence announced his intention to run for president in June.