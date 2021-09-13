Midwest Food Bank asking for support in helping families hit by Hurricane Ida

The organization is filling boxes with food to send to the gulf coast and parts of the northeast, which were hit hard by flooding from Ida.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Midwest Food Bank of Indiana needs your help to feed hundreds of families left homeless from Hurricane Ida.

The organization is filling boxes with food to send to the gulf coast and parts of the northeast, which were hit hard by flooding from Ida.

"There’s some pretty monumental devastation that has taken place there and so people are going to be displaced for some time,” said John Whitaker, Midwest Food Bank Indiana Executive Director. “We’re committed, with the Salvation Army, to stay down there as long as needed.”

They’ve already sent several semi trailers full of boxes over the last few weeks. They plan to fill more boxes over the next three Fridays. Each food box can feed a family of four for up to a week.

“When the Salvation Army calls us, we can have a truckload of disaster relief within 24 hours on site,” Whitaker said.

To meet the need, Midwest Food Bank is looking for dozens of volunteers to fill boxes.

With a full crew of 30 volunteers, Whitaker said it only takes about twenty minutes.

You can also provide monetary support. Whitaker said it costs $34 dollars for a family food box. Click here to volunteer or provide other support.