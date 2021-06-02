IMPD's newest commanders make history with promotions

Michael Wolley and Ida Williams are the first African Americans to top the promotions list with Metro Police.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's largest police force is celebrating Black History Month with a couple of unique promotions never seen before.

The top two officers for merit appointments at Metro Police are both African American. They spoke with 13News about the honor and responsibilities that come with their historic promotions.

The latest round of promotions at IMPD includes two officers who tested number one and two, all while making Black history. IMPD North District Commander Michael Wolley is one of the recruits from the very first class after the department merged with the Marion County Sheriff's Department back in 2007. Being part of the promotions this February is almost unbelievable for Wolley.

"It was a very surreal feeling, personally," he said.

Wolley tested number one on the promotions list, followed by Commander Ida Williams. Both officers and their colleagues celebrated during a promotion ceremony Friday morning. This is the first time two African Americans have topped the promotions list in IMPD history. Both Williams and Wolley earned the permanent rank of captain, although they serve as commanders.

The historic achievement was not lost on either officer.

"Recognize that I need to be reaching back and help pave the way for minority officers and officers in general and setting an example," Wolley said.

"I have been on 31 years and (13News reporter) Steve (Jefferson), I know that neither one of us could be where we are without those trailblazers that paved the way," Williams said.

Williams shared a historic photo showing women on the police force years ago in the foreground and current women police officers in the background, standing in front of the Madam CJ Walker Building on Indiana Avenue. Williams joined the recruiting efforts at IMPD several years ago and has actively helped bring more minorities and women onto the force.

Today, there are 241 Black officers and 72 Hispanic officers among the 1,721 officers on the IMPD force. As a recruiter, Williams hopes to improve those numbers, especially when it comes to high-ranking positions.

"We have three Black female captains and that's disappointing, but I am optimistic and I am hopeful there will be more to come," she said.

Both history makers credit mentors for their success. But more importantly, their families who support them every day. Wolley recognized Williams as one of the people who invested him as a young officer.

Just like Williams, Wolley said if not for those who have worked in their positions already, the doors might still be closed to minorities being in charge. That's another reason why hearing his name called for the promotion to permanent rank as captain feels surreal.

"I think about the people that helped me get through the process. When I was a patrol officer, she was my sergeant. So those individuals who poured into me flashed through my mind," said Wolley. "But I have to also give much of the credit to my wife who held down the fort as I spent hours upon hours studying for the captain's test."