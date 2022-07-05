M/I Homes selling Westfield house to benefit cancer research

The Westfield home is one of 14 in several states M/I is building with the proceeds going toward cancer research.

WESTFIELD, Ind — M/I Homes, a Columbus-based home building company, is selling 14 houses in several different states with the proceeds going to cancer research. One of the houses in Westfield is expected to be listed within the next 30 days in the mid-to-high $500,000 range.

The net profits from that sale will head to Pelotonia, an organization that raises funds for cancer research. Since 2009, Pelotonia has raised $236 million.

"Our main goal and mission is to support the community, support our trade partners that are working their tails off every single day, and all come together and equally step away from our worlds and say, 'Hey, look. this matters more,'" said Jenny Goodin, vice president of sales and marketing at M/I Homes. "It just warms my heart. It's absolutely the reason why we wake up and do what we do every day. It's bigger than homebuilding."

M/I Homes has raised nearly $2 million since partnering with Pelotonia in 2014. They're hoping this project alone raises another million.