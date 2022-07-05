M/I Homes selling Westfield house to benefit cancer research

WESTFIELD, Ind — M/I Homes, a Columbus-based home building company, is selling 14 houses in several different states with the proceeds going to cancer research. One of the houses in Westfield is expected to be listed within the next 30 days in the mid-to-high $500,000 range.
The net profits from that sale will head to Pelotonia, an organization that raises funds for cancer research. Since 2009, Pelotonia has raised $236 million.
"Our main goal and mission is to support the community, support our trade partners that are working their tails off every single day, and all come together and equally step away from our worlds and say, 'Hey, look. this matters more,'" said Jenny Goodin, vice president of sales and marketing at M/I Homes. "It just warms my heart. It's absolutely the reason why we wake up and do what we do every day. It's bigger than homebuilding."
M/I Homes has raised nearly $2 million since partnering with Pelotonia in 2014. They're hoping this project alone raises another million.
"We've never had anybody else do this ... so we're really excited about it," said Eric Olsavsky, vice president of community engagement and partnerships at Pelotonia. "I think we're bullish on that it's going to drive just so much incremental funding for research. We'll see what it ends up doing at the end of the day, but 14 homes in 14 different markets, it's going to be remarkable to see what the outcome is and the result are from a research perspective."