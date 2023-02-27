Metro walks out on basketball game at Chatard over alleged racial slur

The lack of immediate disciplinary action apparently did not satisfy the Metropolitan coach, who directed his team off the court before the start of the second half.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The Metropolitan High School boys basketball team walked out and went home at halftime of its game at Bishop Chatard High School Friday night in response to Chatard players allegedly using a racial slur.

Chatard hosted Metropolitan in the final game of the regular season. Parents of Metro players tell 13News that the racial slur was overheard by the Metro coach and players as they walked past the Chatard team going to the locker rooms at halftime. Metropolitan apparently wanted the two Chatard players benched for the second half.

Chatard High School released a statement on the incident:

"The boys’ basketball game hosted at Bishop Chatard High School Friday evening (February 24) ended abruptly after the visiting team, Indianapolis Metropolitan High School, left the game at halftime.

The exit followed an accusation that a racial slur had been used following the end of the first half. A thorough investigation was conducted by Bishop Chatard’s basketball coach and athletic director, including conversations with players and adults who were in the athletic hallway where the alleged incident occurred. After due diligence, all evidence gathered refutes the accusation made. No evidence was found to substantiate it.

Bishop Chatard is a school community committed to the dignity of all individuals. We are blessed to have a diverse basketball program and school that does not tolerate discrimination."

The lack of any immediate disciplinary action apparently did not satisfy the Metropolitan coach, who directed his team off the court before the start of the second half.

13News went to Metropolitan High School Monday but was not able to speak with the coach or administrators.

Chatard is a Catholic school. The Archdiocese of Indianapolis released a further statement Monday afternoon:

"Bishop Chatard High School takes accusations of discrimination very seriously and is thoroughly investigating the allegations. We have reached out to Indianapolis Metropolitan High School to work with them.

As a core value of Catholic teaching, our Catholic schools believe in and promote the dignity of every person as created in the image of God. Every human being is sacred and, therefore, deserving of respect and dignity.

Our Catholic school administrators, teachers and students strive to uphold this belief every day."

The Archdiocese said principals from both schools were in contact Monday to discuss the incident.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association did not respond Monday as to whether the IHSAA would look into the incident.