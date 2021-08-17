Police officer hurt when suspect's car strikes cruiser during Indianapolis pursuit

IMPD said the suspect was also treated for crash injuries.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis police officer was injured Tuesday morning when his squad car was struck by a man alleged to have been fleeing from police.

An IMPD spokesperson said it began around 12:30 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a suspected impaired driver. Instead of stopping, the suspect led police on a pursuit.

The chase briefly entered I-65 downtown before the driver exited on Fletcher Avenue. Speeds during the pursuit ranged from 15 to 20 miles per hour.

IMPD said the suspect ran a red light near downtown and struck a Metro police car.

The officer was taken to a hospital to be checked for apparently minor injuries.

The driver of the car, an adult male was also injured and was taken to a hospital.