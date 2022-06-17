IMPD: Man dies following near northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a deadly shooting on Indianapolis' near northeast side early Friday morning.
IMPD officers were called to investigate reports of gunfire in the 2300 block of Stuart Street just before 2 a.m. The neighborhood is just east of 23rd Street and Keystone Avenue.
An IMPD spokesperson said they located an adult male with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to Methodist Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
There's no word on any suspect(s) or a motive.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.