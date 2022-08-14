x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash on southeast side that killed bicyclist

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening on South Emerson Avenue near East Raymond Street.

More Videos

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, an adult male, was going north on Emerson when he was struck by a white, older Chevrolet pickup truck with a black flatbed with damage on the driver's side. The vehicle's rear taillights were not working.

RELATED: Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

The bicyclist was pronounced dead after the crash.

Police said the driver of the truck left the scene. They are asking anyone with information to call Det. Anderson at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.  

RELATED: Suspect arrested in West Lafayette hit-and-run that killed man

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out