IMPD investigating hit-and-run crash on southeast side that killed bicyclist

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening on South Emerson Avenue near East Raymond Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are looking for the driver of a truck that struck and killed a bicyclist Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on South Emerson Avenue at Calhoun Street, which is just north of Raymond Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said the cyclist, an adult male, was going north on Emerson when he was struck by a white, older Chevrolet pickup truck with a black flatbed with damage on the driver's side. The vehicle's rear taillights were not working.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead after the crash.