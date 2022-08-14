Metro Police: East side shooting leaves teen seriously injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon.
It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Washington Street.
Officers sent to the area on a report of a person shot found the youth inside a home with apparent gunshot wound(s). He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.
Police are looking into whether the shooting actually happened at another location.
There's no word on a suspect or possible motive.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional information becomes available.