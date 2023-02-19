Police believe the two shootings about a mile apart are connected.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department (MPD) posted on Twitter.

There are three people of interest that MPD say they would like to speak to. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.

There are 3 persons of interest that investigators would like to speak w/ concerning this incident. If anyone can identify these individuals, call Crime Stoppers @ 901-528-CASH. The individual in the blk t-shirt w/ green writing may have been injured and needs medical attention. pic.twitter.com/AcHQmOxUzU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 19, 2023

One is believed by MPD to be injured, needing medical attention.

Still, police said they do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They said they do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters.

Police responded to a shooting at Live Lounge on East Shelby Drive at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.

While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away at Shelby Drive and Boeingshire Drive. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.