Here's how you can help the family of ISP Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS — A memorial fund has been established to benefit the family of an Indiana State Police trooper who was killed by a vehicle involved in a pursuit.

Donations in memory of Trooper Aaron N. Smith can be made at Indiana Members Credit Union branches or by calling 800-556-9268, Indiana State Police announced Thursday.

They can also be made via PayPal to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization at this link.

Companies and other organizations who are looking to provide donations to help with funeral and other final expenses can contribute directly to the Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation at:

Indiana Fallen Heroes Foundation, Inc.

1710 South 10th Street

Noblesville, IN 46060

(317) 431-0755

Smith, 33, died from injuries he received when he was struck by a vehicle that was being pursued by other ISP troopers on Ronald Reagan Parkway near Interstate 70 Wednesday evening. Smith was deploying stop sticks in attempt to slow the suspect vehicle when he was struck.