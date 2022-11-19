Member of Exonerated Five shares his story at Indianapolis event

Kevin Richardson and four others spent years trying to clear their names. He hopes his story helps inspire change.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — The power of words was on full display Saturday at the Central Library in downtown Indianapolis.

The library hosted a competition where young people used poetry to express themselves and overcome.

No one knows what it means to overcome more than Kevin Richardson. He's a member of the Exonerated Five.

In 1989, when Richardson was just 14 years old, he and four other teens were arrested for a rape they didn't commit. They spent years fighting to clear their names.

Richardson told his story and listened to the students as they told theirs during the Slammin' Rhymes Challenge XVI. He said it was powerful.

"Our children are our future. They're very profound," said Richardson.

Richardson became an advocate for criminal justice reform because of his life experience. He hopes his story encourages people to take action and support reform right here in Indiana.

"We just have to, each one, teach one. I want people to be involved and just see what they can do because it takes a village," said Richardson.

Lyrikal Remedy and Dannielle Flournoy both felt it was important to attend the event because Richardson's story inspired them.

"No matter what you're going through you have to stay focused. Believe in the things you were brought up to believe," said Remedy.

"I love that he gave us two words: resilient and hope. That is something our young people need to hear. They can be resilient. They can be hopeful and that there is another side on those dark days," said Flournoy.