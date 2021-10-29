Longtime Indianapolis pastor dies at 91

INDIANAPOLIS — Rev. Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr. who was a pastor at Christ Missionary Baptist Church in Indianapolis for more than 50 years, died Friday, Oct. 29 at 91 years old.
Girton was a pastor at the Baptist church, now located at 1001 Eugene St. on the city's near northwest side, from 1964-2015. His nephew, Rev. John E. Girton, Jr., has been the church's pastor since 2015.
Stuart Mortuary, located at 2201 N. Illinois St. is inviting the public to celebrate Girton's life at the following ceremonies:
- Visitation: Sunday, Nov. 7 from 2-8 p.m. with a musical celebration at 7 p.m.
- Life celebration: Monday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.
According to the church's website, Girton went to Sunday school at Christ Missionary Baptist Church as a young boy and was baptized at 11 years old.
