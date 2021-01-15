Meijer to fill 250 jobs at new Westfield store

The company will begin screening candidates soon for positions in all departments.

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Meijer is seeking candidates to fill 250 jobs at the company's new Westfield store.

The Michigan-based retailer's newest location is under construction at 225 West Spring Mill Point Drive, which is near State Road 32 and Spring Mill Road.

Meijer said Thursday they're looking for clerks, cake decorators, cashiers, meat cutters and customer service and receiving personnel.

Pay is based on experience level and skills in specific areas.

The process begins with an online application. Click “Search New Store Open Jobs” button, enter “Westfield” in the location search field and click “search.”

An opening date for the new store hasn't been announced.