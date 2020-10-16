Meeting to complete online transaction ends in gunfire

It happened early Friday evening in the 700 block of Hummingbird Lane in Whiteland.

WHITELAND, Ind. — A meeting to complete a sale arranged online ended in gunfire Thursday evening.

In a release, Whiteland Police said they were called to a report of gunshots fired in the 700 block of Hummingbird Lane at about 7 p.m.

Officers met with a person identified only as being under the age of 18, who reported being involved with a scheduled meeting with two people to purchase an item. During the exchange, a "brief struggle" ensued and the two people tried to leave in a car. Police say the car struck several objects and became disabled. The pair then fled on foot.

Police say a bystander followed but was fired upon by at least one of the people. No injuries were reported.

Whiteland police said an investigation was underway and that additional information would be released.