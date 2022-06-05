Fans invited to attend Colts Cheer Showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium

The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is the longest-running cheer program in the NFL.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Fifty finalists will compete at Lucas Oil Stadium Saturday night in hopes of earning a spot on the 2022 Indianapolis Colts Cheer squad, and the community is invited to the final showcase before the finalists learn their fate.

"We have never had the showcase at Lucas Oil Stadium," said Kelly Tilley, director of cheerleading. "So we're so excited to welcome our fans. It's a free event. Yes, I said free. So, anyone can come, but it's a lot of fun. It's like a 'So, You Think You Can Dance' moment. There's a lot of dance, it's getting to know the finalists and then at the end of the night, we unveil the team."

Kaitlyn Ewing hopes to be a part of the squad for a fourth year, performing in front of 63,000 fans at every home game.

She showed 13News' Jalea Brooks and Gina Glaros some ways she wows the judges to secure her spot on the team.

Colts Cheer will be celebrating its 39th season. The squad, which debuted in Baltimore in 1954, is "the longest-running tenured cheer program in the NFL," according to the team.

The free event gets underway at 6 p.m. on May 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As bonus for those attending, candidates selected from afternoon auditions to be members of the 2022 Colts Drumline will perform during the intermission of the Colts Cheerleaders Final Showcase.

At the end of the night, cheerleaders will learn whether they've made the team.

If fans are not able to make it out, they can livestream the showcase on the team's website.